©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 2.5 lakh crore as market continues to fall after a day's breather

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Indian equity benchmark indices remained range-bound on Wednesday amid fears of a weak global growth outlook due to the Ukraine-Russia war, coupled with rising Covid-19 cases and rising oil prices.
The Sensex closed 537.22 points down, or 0.94 percent lower at 56,819.39 and the Nifty at 17,038.40, lower by 162.40 points, or 0.94 percent down.
Among the Sensex-30 shares, Bajaj Finance cracked 5 percent despite registering strong growth in net profit by 80 percent year on year (YoY) at Rs 2,420 crore for the fourth quarter that ended in March 2022.
Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Wipro, SBI, Tech Mahindra and Dr. Reddy's, down up to 3.5 percent, were the top laggards.
Also Read:
Investors lost Rs 2.5 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined to Rs 266.9 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Reliance Industries was up one percent as it became the first Indian company to cross Rs 19 lakh crore in market capitalisation.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also down over a percent each.
Sectorally, the BSE FMCG, Healthcare, Finance, Bankex, IT, Telecom, Auto, Capital Goods, Metal, Oil & Gas, Power and Realty were down in the range of 1 - 1.5 percent each.
The India VIX, commonly known as the fear index, gained 7.67 percent to settle at 20.66.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), on Wednesday, said that the decision to list insurance major Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) now was influenced by reduced market volatility and solid anchor book.
The LIC IPO is now set to open on May 4 and will close on May 9. It will open for the anchor tranche on May 2. The government has set a price band of Rs 902 to 949 per equity share, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders.
First Published:  IST
Note To Readers

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

