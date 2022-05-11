Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 1.9 lakh crore in wealth as market ends in red for 4th straight session

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth straight session on Wednesday with Nifty closing below 16,200.

The 30-scrip Sensex ended 276.46 points or 0.51 percent at 54,088.39, and the Nifty closed 72.90 points lower or 0.45 percent down at 16,167.10.

About 787 shares have advanced, 2,531 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and HDFC.

Investors lose Rs 1.9 lakh crore in wealth as the total m-cap of BSE-listed cos drops to Rs 246.5 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Amid sectoral indices, bank and realty indices were up 0.5 percent each, while IT, auto, FMCG, pharma, power and capital goods indices shed 0.5-1 percent.

BSE midcap index shed 0.4 percent and smallcap index fell 2.2 percent.

The logistics services player Delhivery has launched an initial public offering (IPO) at a time when there is nervousness in the market about where to put one's money in. The Delhivery IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,000 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 1,235 crore. The price band of the issue is set at Rs 462-487 a share.

Delhivery shares were trading at a Rs 15 premium in the grey market, but it is declining with the heightened selling in equities, a dealer told CNBC-TV18.com.

China's consumer price index (CPI) for April grew 0.4 percent month-on-month compared to 0.6 percent in March due to Covid-19 induced supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices were up 1.9 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.