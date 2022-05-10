Closing Bell: Tata Steel, Titan, Sun Pharma top losers as Sensex sheds 1,300 pts in 3 days

The Sensex and the Nifty50 extended losses to a third straight day, dragged by oil & gas, metal and IT shares though gains in select financial and FMCG shares lent some support.

Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green in volatile trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex taking its losses to more than 1,300 points in three back-to-back sessions. Losses in oil & gas, metal and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in select financial and FMCG shares lent some support.
The 30-scrip Sensex index gyrated within a 630.7-point range, between  54,226.3 and 54,857, during the session before settling close to the lower end of the band. The broader Nifty50 benchmark moved in the 16,200-16,400 zone in intraday trade.
Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys were the biggest contributors to the loss in the 30-scrip index.
Investors lost Rs 11.4 lakh crore in the three-day fall as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 248.3 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.
