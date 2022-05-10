Closing Bell: Tata Steel, Titan, Sun Pharma top losers as Sensex sheds 1,300 pts in 3 days

Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green in volatile trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex taking its losses to more than 1,300 points in three back-to-back sessions. Losses in oil & gas, metal and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in select financial and FMCG shares lent some support.

The 30-scrip Sensex index gyrated within a 630.7-point range, between 54,226.3 and 54,857, during the session before settling close to the lower end of the band. The broader Nifty50 benchmark moved in the 16,200-16,400 zone in intraday trade.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys were the biggest contributors to the loss in the 30-scrip index.

Investors lost Rs 11.4 lakh crore in the three-day fall as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 248.3 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

(This story will be updated shortly)