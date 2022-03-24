Closing Bell: Indices end marginally lower amid volatility; Metal, pharma rally; Bank falls

Indian equity Benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on Thursday. At close, the Sensex was down 89.14 points or 0.15 percent at 57,595.68, and the Nifty was down 22.90 points or 0.13 percent at 17,222.80.

Brent crude prices above $120 per barrel also added to investor woes.

About 1,426 shares have advanced, 1,888 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

The BSE Sensex touched a low of 57,139 (down 546 points) in the opening trades, rallied to a high of over 257 points, but then once again slipped into the negative terrain.

Dr Reddy's was up nearly 4 percent and was the top gainer on the Sensex-30 pack. Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Infosys were up over a percent each.

Kotak Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each. Among sectoral indices, the BSE Metal index surged 1.8 percent while Healthcare, IT and Oil & Gas indices were the other prominent gainers. Nifty Bank was the top loser, down 1.72 percent while Consumer Durables index was down a percent.

Zee Entertainment surged 15 percent after its largest shareholder Invesco said it will not pursue an EGM to add six independent directors to Zee’s Board as it backed the merger between the company and Sony.

Paytm’s shares jumped almost 13 percent on Thursday, a day after the company issued a clarification to the stock exchanges on its shares hitting a series of lows in the recent past.