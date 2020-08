The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session little higher supported by gains in banks, metals, auto and FMCG stocks.

The BSE’s 30-share Sensex ended 15.52 points or 0.04 percent higher at 38,040.57 while the Nifty gained 13.90 points or 0.12 percent to close at 11,214.05. Nifty Bank rose 111 points or 0.51 percent to end at 21,754.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices ended over 1 percent each.

For the week, Sensex gained 1.2 percent while Nifty was up 1.3 percent. Nifty Midcap index rallied 4.1 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank gained the most followed by Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG while Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty ended in the red.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Titan Company, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and M&M were the top losers.

"We have not been successful in closing above the 11,250 mark - this could be because the markets would like to take a fresh call on Monday. Until then the support remains at 11,100. A trigger of 11,250 could take us to 11,400-11,500 and a break of 11,100 could drag us down to 10,800," said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock ended over 1 percent lower after the auto major reported a massive 97 percent decline in consolidated net profit for April-June quarter of fiscal 2021 to Rs 67.8 crore as against Rs 2,259.74 crore in the same period of last fiscal. The net profit was way below CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 214 crore. The figure includes profit from its manufacturing unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML).