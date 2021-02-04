Market Closing Bell: Indices end at record levels; Sensex jumps 359 points, Nifty ends above 14,850 led by PSU Banks, FMCG stocks Updated : February 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rallying more than 1 percent, respectively. Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply