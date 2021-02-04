Closing Bell: Indices end at record levels; Sensex jumps 359 points, Nifty ends above 14,850 led by PSU Banks, FMCG stocks

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels on Thursday, extending their gaining streak for the fourth consecutive session, led by a surge banking, metals and FMCG stocks.

The Sensex ended 358.54 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 50,614.29, while the Nifty gained 105.70 points or 0.71 percent to close at 14,895.65.

The Bank Nifty jumped to an all-time high level above the 35,000-mark as the index continued its upward trend after Budget announcements. The index has surged over 13 percent since Budget.

Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rallying more than 1 percent, respectively.

Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank soaring over 5 percent followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto.

SBI, ITC, Bajaj Finance, ITC, ONGC and Shree Cement led gains among Nifty constituents while Asian Paints, UPL, Cipla, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top index losers.

Shares of State Bank of India rallied over 5 percent to close near 52-week high after the bank reported its Q3FY21 earnings with improvement in asset quality.