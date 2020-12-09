Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Indices end at record high; Sensex roars 495 points, Nifty settles above 13,500 led by financial and IT stocks

Updated : December 09, 2020 03:52 PM IST

Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Infosys among others lifted Nifty above 13,500 levels.
Broader indices joined in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 0.51 percent and 0.61 percent, respectively.
Sensex hit intra-day record high of 46,164 and Nifty 13,549. Nifty Bank moved 448 points higher to 30,709.
Closing Bell: Indices end at record high; Sensex roars 495 points, Nifty settles above 13,500 led by financial and IT stocks

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades below Rs 50,000 per 10 gms; Silver falls over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades below Rs 50,000 per 10 gms; Silver falls over 1%

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement