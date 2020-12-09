Market Closing Bell: Indices end at record high; Sensex roars 495 points, Nifty settles above 13,500 led by financial and IT stocks Updated : December 09, 2020 03:52 PM IST Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Infosys among others lifted Nifty above 13,500 levels. Broader indices joined in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 0.51 percent and 0.61 percent, respectively. Sensex hit intra-day record high of 46,164 and Nifty 13,549. Nifty Bank moved 448 points higher to 30,709. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.