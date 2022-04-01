Indian shares ended the first trading session of the new financial year with all-round gains on Friday, ending at close to a two-month high. The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 700 points , while the broader Nifty50 settled near the 17,700 mark. At close, the Sensex was up 708 points or 1.2 percent at 59,276, and the Nifty was up 205 points or 1.18 percent at 17,670. The market breadth remains firmly in favour of the bulls, with the advance-decline ratio at 7:1.

For the week, Sensex, Nifty and Midcap index gained 3 percent each, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank surged 5 percent. The broader market indices continue to outperform with the Midcap index up for the fourth straight week.

All sectors ended positive, settling in the green. NTPC, BPCL, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and SBI lead among Nifty gainers, while Hero Moto, SBI Life, Sun Pharma, TechM and Titan were top Nifty losers.

On a weekly basis, M&M, Tata Consumers and Axis Bank were among top gainers, while Hindalco, Hero Moto, ONGC were among top laggards.

Overall, the BSE companies gained a market cap of over Rs 3 lakh crore today. The gains were largely led by financials such as HDFC Bank, HDFC and SBI along with index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

State-owned companies such as NTPC, BPCL, Power Grid dominated on the top gainers charts. Boosted by record power generation in FY22, Power Grid and NTPC surged between 4 and 6 percent.

Auto sales data also came in largely higher than estimates with the shares of domestic car manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors adding 2 percent each. Hero MotoCorp remained the top Nifty loser.

From the midcaps space, BHEL, HDFC AMC, Manappuram, Indiabulls Housing, and NBCC were among top gainers, while Atul Auto, Intellect Design, Ipca, Alkem, Nippon were among top losers.

GST collections in March 2022 are at an all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore, breaching earlier record of Rs 1.40 lakh crore collected in January 2022, as CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported.