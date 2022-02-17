Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 extend losses to 2nd day; Nestle down 1%

Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green in a choppy session, extending losses to a second straight day. Weakness in financial, pharma and metal shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in oil & gas counters lent some support.

The Sensex ended 104.7 points or 0.2 percent lower at 57,892 and the broader Nifty50 settled at 17,304.6, down 17.6 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. During the session, the 30-scrip gyrated in a range of 710.6 points, and the broader benchmark 207.1 points.

Top blue-chip gainers were Tata Consumer, HDFC, ONGC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Life and Hindalco, finishing between 0.6 percent and 2.7 percent higher.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech, IndusInd, UPL, Grasim and Adani Ports -- closing between 1.1 percent and 2.2 percent lower -- were the worst hit among the 33 laggards in the Nifty50 basket.

The Nifty Bank finished 1.1 percent lower. HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd fell 0.8-2.2 percent.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys were the biggest drags for both Sensex and Nifty.

Nestle India shares failed to hold on to the day's gains after the FMCG major's profit and revenue fell short of Street expectations, though it beat estimates on the EBITDA front. The stock finished the day 0..9 percent lower at Rs 18,090, having risen as much as 1.8 percent earlier in the day.

Bharti Airtel declined 0.6 percent and Vodafone Idea 0.3 percent after data from telecom regulator TRAI showed the total subscriber loss in the country stood at 1.28 crore in December, as against an addition of 11.99 lakh in the previous month. Airtel, however, added 4.75 lakh subscribers in the month.

Broader markets also succumbed to negative territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index closing with a cut of 0.3 percent. Its smallcap counterpart dropped one percent.

From the midcap and smallcap universe, Schaeffler, Hinduja, Suzlon, Solara and Lemontree were the top gainers, rising 5-10 percent. On the other hand, KRBL, ITI, Hikal, Sequent and Vakrangee -- down 2.5-6 percent -- were the top losers.

Schaeffler reported a 34.6 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for the December quarter.

Hikal said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board directed closure of its Taloja unit.

Global markets

European share markets began the day on a weak note, as news updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict kept investors on the back foot. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent, suggesting a negative start ahead on Wall Street.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.