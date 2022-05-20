Closing Bell: Bulls back on D-Street as Sensex, Nifty end nearly 3% higher

Indian equity benchmark indices recovered from previous day's sharp slump, with the Sensex and Nifty rallying strongly on Friday amid strength in Asian markets and US equity futures.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed 1,534.16 points up or 2.91 percent higher at 54,326.39, and the Nifty closed 456.80 points higher or 2.89 percent up at 16,266.20.

About 2,468 shares have advanced, 801 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Nestle India and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers.

All the sectoral indices logged strong gains with metal, pharma, capital goods, PSU bank and realty indices up 3-4 percent each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 2 percent each.

Shree Cements and UPL were the major losers on Nifty.

Prudent Corporate Advisory made a tepid listing on the bourses. The stock listed at a premium of 4.8 per cent on the BSE at Rs 660, over the issue price of Rs 630 apiece, but soon slipped below it and was seen trading with losses of up to 9 per cent in mid-noon deals.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Friday gained as much as 6.09 percent to Rs 4,167.10 in early trade as investors seemed unperturbed by the shocking drop in the company's profit. ( Read here

)