Clean Science IPO share allotment likely today: Here’s how to check status

Clean Science and Technology is likely to finalise the allotment of shares for its IPO today. The Rs 1,546.62-crore initial public offer of the specialty chemicals company was subscribed 93.41 times between July 7 and July 9.

The public issue witnessed strong demand as it received bids for 114.92 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.

Investors who bid for the issue can check their allotment status on the website of the registrar of the IPO -- Link Intime India Private Ltd -- as well as on the BSE website.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On the BSE website:

Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name – “Clean Science and Technology”

Enter your Application Number and PAN card number

Click on the “Search” button

Through the website of registrar - Link Intime India:

Go to the website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Select IPO name from the dropdown

Select either PAN, 'Application Number', DP ID/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC and enter the details

Click on 'Search' button

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

After the company finalises the share allotment, it will start the process of refunds on July 15.

The equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors around July 16 and will commence trading on exchanges from July 19.