Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Clean Science IPO share allotment likely today: Here’s how to check status

    Clean Science IPO share allotment likely today: Here’s how to check status

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Rs 1,546.62-crore initial public offer of Clean Science and Technology was subscribed 93.41 times between July 7 and July 9.

    Clean Science IPO share allotment likely today: Here’s how to check status
    Clean Science and Technology is likely to finalise the allotment of shares for its IPO today. The Rs 1,546.62-crore initial public offer of the specialty chemicals company was subscribed 93.41 times between July 7 and July 9.
    The public issue witnessed strong demand as it received bids for 114.92 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.
    Investors who bid for the issue can check their allotment status on the website of the registrar of the IPO -- Link Intime India Private Ltd -- as well as on the BSE website.
    Here's how you can check the allotment status:
    On the BSE website:
    • Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
    • Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name – “Clean Science and Technology”
    • Enter your Application Number and PAN card number
    • Click on the “Search” button
      • Through the website of registrar - Link Intime India:
      • Go to the website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
      • Select IPO name from the dropdown
      • Select either PAN, 'Application Number', DP ID/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC and enter the details
      • Click on 'Search' button
        • The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.
        After the company finalises the share allotment, it will start the process of refunds on July 15.
        The equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors around July 16 and will commence trading on exchanges from July 19.
        Tags
        Previous Article

        Here's why IT stocks were buzzing in trade

        Next Article

        Can see 50 unicorns in India by 2021-end, says Grant Thornton Bharat

        Market Movers

        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        UPL819.75 -12.20 -1.47
        Maruti Suzuki7,326.75 -103.60 -1.39
        Adani Ports697.25 -6.75 -0.96
        HUL2,414.85 -21.85 -0.90
        Nestle17,539.70 -152.20 -0.86
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Maruti Suzuki7,328.25 -98.40 -1.32
        HUL2,415.60 -19.80 -0.81
        Nestle17,535.55 -138.25 -0.78
        Dr Reddys Labs5,394.35 -40.40 -0.74
        Reliance2,086.00 -13.55 -0.65
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        UPL819.75 -12.20 -1.47
        Maruti Suzuki7,326.75 -103.60 -1.39
        Adani Ports697.25 -6.75 -0.96
        HUL2,414.85 -21.85 -0.90
        Nestle17,539.70 -152.20 -0.86
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Maruti Suzuki7,328.25 -98.40 -1.32
        HUL2,415.60 -19.80 -0.81
        Nestle17,535.55 -138.25 -0.78
        Dr Reddys Labs5,394.35 -40.40 -0.74
        Reliance2,086.00 -13.55 -0.65

        Currency

        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Dollar-Rupee74.58250.09000.12
        Euro-Rupee87.93600.11400.13
        Pound-Rupee103.31800.29400.29
        Rupee-100 Yen0.67500.00180.26
        View More