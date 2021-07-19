Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Clean Science and Technology shares list with 98% premium at Rs 1,784.40 on BSE

    Clean Science and Technology shares list with 98% premium at Rs 1,784.40 on BSE

    Profile image
    By Ankit Gohel | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Clean Science and Technology shares got listed with a premium of 98.27 percent at Rs 1,784.40 apiece on the BSE.

    Shares of Clean Science and Technology got listed with a premium of 98.27 percent at Rs 1,784.40 apiece on the BSE Monday as against the issue price of Rs 900 per share.
    The shares were listed at Rs 1,755 on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 95 percent to the issue price.
    The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology was subscribed 9.32 times during July 7-9. The offer received bids for 11.4 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.
    The Rs 1,546.62-crore IPO was a complete offer for sale by existing shareholders including promoters. The price band for the issue was Rs 880-900 per share.
    Clean Science and Technology is one of the few global companies solely dedicated to the development of newer technologies using in-house catalytic processes that are both eco-friendly and cost-effective.
    It manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals, FMCG Chemicals, and Pharmaceutical Intermediates.
    Given the company's strong financial performance, industry-leading margins and returns ratios, brokerages have assigned "Subscribe" ratings to the issue.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Rupee tumbles 20 paise to 74.77 against US dollar in early trade

    Next Article

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.90 8.90 1.99
    IOC107.55 1.45 1.37
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    Divis Labs4,790.00 32.40 0.68
    TATA Cons. Prod767.00 4.00 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    ITC208.65 0.75 0.36
    Tata Steel1,282.90 4.60 0.36
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.35 15.20 0.28
    Titan Company1,700.30 4.50 0.27
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.90 8.90 1.99
    IOC107.55 1.45 1.37
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    Divis Labs4,790.00 32.40 0.68
    TATA Cons. Prod767.00 4.00 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    ITC208.65 0.75 0.36
    Tata Steel1,282.90 4.60 0.36
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.35 15.20 0.28
    Titan Company1,700.30 4.50 0.27

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.77500.21500.29
    Euro-Rupee88.25900.18700.21
    Pound-Rupee102.83000.08300.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68020.00290.43
    View More