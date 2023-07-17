Clarios ARBL Holding LP likely to exit Amara Raja Batteries, may sell 14% stake through block deal

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd ended at Rs 684.85, up by Rs 0.050, or 0.0073 percent on the BSE.
Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely to divest is likely to sell its entire 14 percent stake in Amara Raja Batteries, the country's second-largest automotive battery maker, on Tuesday (July 18), sources in the know told CNBC-TV18
The shares are likely to be offloaded at a floor price of Rs 651 per share, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Amara Raja Batteries posted a 41 percent rise in net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 139 crore as compared to Rs 99 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.
The company’s revenue from operations saw an increase of 11 percent to Rs 2,429 crore in the first quarter, from Rs 2,181 crore during Q4 FY22.
Amara Raja caters to automotive and industrial demand for power storage, and manufactures lead-acid batteries, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto among its clients.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd ended at Rs 684.85, up by Rs 0.050, or 0.0073 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit
Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read