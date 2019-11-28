Market
Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now
Updated : November 28, 2019 02:56 PM IST
Citi's top picks in the midcap space have outperformed the midcap index by about seven percent over the past one year, the brokerage firm said in a report.
This holds significance as midcaps have underperformed in the last two years.
