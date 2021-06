There was enough clarification on Adani Group stocks from most of the interested parties last night. NSDL clarified that none of the three accounts have been frozen. Even Adani Group clarified that they have got a written confirmation that all the three accounts mentioned in the reports were not frozen and are quite active.

Citigroup has come out with a report on Adani Ports maintaining a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,000. According to Citi, while other group companies may have sentiment negative but business-wise, it has not impacted either of the businesses or the financials