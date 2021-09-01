Citi initiates ‘buy’ on Carborundum Universal, here’s why

Citi has initiated a ‘buy’ on Carborundum Universal with a target price of Rs 950.

This is one of the two large players in the Indian abrasive market. Despite the upward re-rating - the stock is up 3 times in the last one year - it is trading at a discount to its industry peers.

Citi believes that the company will be a big beneficiary of revival in the domestic capex. It also expects the company to benefit from industrials improving, going forward.

The management has demonstrated a strong track record of going up in the value chain. It is a debt-free company having a RoE of close to 16 percent.

Citi has also added this stock in its model portfolio.

