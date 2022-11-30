Cipla, Sun Pharma, Pidilite Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open flat on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets. Earlier on Tuesday, the benchmarks ended at record closing highs for the second straight session.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Cipla with for a target of Rs 1,145 with a stop loss at Rs 1,109

Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 1,080 with a stop loss at Rs 1,035

Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 467

Sell Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,200 with a stop loss at Rs 4,340

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Godrej Consumers Products Ltd (GCPL) with a stop loss at Rs 845

Sell Havells with a stop loss at Rs 1,241

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,685

Buy Trent with a stop loss at Rs 1,425