Cipla, Sun Pharma, Pidilite Industries and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Nov 30, 2022 9:13:06 AM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open flat on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets. Earlier on Tuesday, the benchmarks ended at record closing highs for the second straight session.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Cipla with for a target of Rs 1,145 with a stop loss at Rs 1,109
Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 1,080 with a stop loss at Rs 1,035
Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 467
Sell Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,200 with a stop loss at Rs 4,340
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Godrej Consumers Products Ltd (GCPL) with a stop loss at Rs 845
Sell Havells with a stop loss at Rs 1,241
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,685
Buy Trent with a stop loss at Rs 1,425
