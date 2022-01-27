Cipla shares up 2%; should you buy, sell or hold post Q3 earnings?

Shares of Cipla Ltd gained over 2 percent during opening trade on Thursday after the pharma major on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 756.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, almost flat compared to the year-ago period.

At 9:45 am, shares of the drug firm were trading at Rs 921.40, up 17.30 points, or 1.91 percent higher on the BSE.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 751.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 671.1 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's total revenue from operations for October-December rose 6 percent to Rs 5,478.86 crore from Rs 5,169 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

"I am pleased to see the strong launch and commercial momentum across our core markets during the quarter. Our portfolio execution in branded markets of India and South Africa and strong respiratory traction driving our US generic franchise to a multi-quarter high quarter were key drivers," said Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra.

Brokerage firm Jefferies has kept a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,093. The company's Q3 revenue was in-line but EBITDA & profit were 3 percent below estimates, said Jefferies.

Citi has maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,120 as the company's Q3 EBITDA/profit was 6%/7% ahead and maintained strong momentum in key markets. The margin was higher QoQ despite cost pressure, helped by cost optimisation. We expect earnings growth to remain strong even on a high base of FY22, said the brokerage.

CLSA too has a ‘buy’ rating on the pharma company’s stock with a target price of Rs 1,150 as the Q3 was in-line as strong India & US sales offset weak international sales. The reinvestment via calibrated R&D strategies should drive mid-to-long term growth. The valuations are attractive, given long-term growth prospects, according to the brokerage.