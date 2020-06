The share price of Cipla surged over 9 percent on Monday to hit a new 52-week high after the company launched remdesivir for the treatment of adult and paediatric COVID-19 patients. The company has launched remdesivir under the brand name Cipremi.

The stock of the pharma company surged as much as 9.2 percent to Rs 696 per share on BSE, its new 52-week high. In comparison, the Sensex was up around 1 percent or 350 points at 35,081.

The stock has seen an upward trend in 2020 despite the COVID-19 selloff. It has jumped over 40 percent on a year-to-date basis as against a 14 percent fall in Sensex.