Market Cipla shares rally 4% after it settles litigation with Celgene Corp for cancer drug Revlimid Updated : December 14, 2020 11:44 AM IST Celgene has agreed to provide Cipla with a license to Celgene's patents required to manufacture and sell certain volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide in the US. The specific volume-limited license date and percentages agreed upon with Cipla are confidential.