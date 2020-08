The share price of Cipla surged over 6 percent on Monday after the pharmaceutical giant reported strong Q1FY21 earnings, beating the Street's expectations. The company reported a 26.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at Rs 566 crore.

The stock gained as much as 6.58 percent to Rs 777 per share on the NSE.

The net profit improved on the back of strong performance in emerging markets including India and a healthy operating margin.

The net profit was estimated at Rs 338 crore and the revenue was estimated at Rs 4,184 crore, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The revenue from operations grew 9 percent YoY to Rs 4,346.2 crore.

Its R&D investments stand at Rs 200 crore or 4.6 percent of revenue. The company has also achieved a zero net debt position due to strong collections and improved EBITDA.

The group said it continues to closely monitor the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it will impact its customers, employees, vendors, and business partners.

The India business showed a 10 percent YoY growth at Rs 1,608 crore. South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access (SAGA) business grew 10 percent to Rs 763 crore. Emerging markets registered a 64 percent jump in business at Rs 457 crore and Europe showed a 19 percent rise to Rs 240 crore.

Meanwhile, the North America business fell 9 percent YoY but grew 19 percent sequentially to Rs 1,021 crore in Q1FY21.

On August 4, the company had announced a couple of major exits. The CEO of its India business Nikhil Chopra, who was given the charge last year, moved out of the company. Nikhil Lalwani, the head of India's prescriptions business, reporting directly to Chopra also resigned. Kunal Khanna, the Head of Chronic & Emerging Biz also moved out.