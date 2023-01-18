Cipla launches testing device for non-communicable and infectious diseases

Cippoint is an immunofluorescence-based quantitative analyser and will allow healthcare professionals to get test results in 3 to 15 minutes.

Pharma major Cipla Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of a point-of-care testing device, Cippoint, that offers a wide range of testing parameters such as diabetes, thyroid function, and cardiac markers, among other health conditions.

With the launch, Cipla has expanded its product offerings for diagnostics laboratories and looks to bridge the current gap in the diagnostic ecosystem in India by providing reliable and accurate tests at affordable prices.

The testing device offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers.

The device is CE IVD approved – indicating the device is approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive.

The device has an automated system and user-friendly interface that can be used even in rural areas, mobile vans, and remote areas with limited infrastructure.

Cippoint aims to enable smaller healthcare establishments to provide an accurate point-of-care testing experience, ultimately improving patient health outcomes.

Cipla, the third largest pharma company in India, is a major player in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, and CNS segments.

It has 47 manufacturing sites around the world that produce 50 plus dosage forms and more than 1,500 products to cater to 86 markets.

