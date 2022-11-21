Homemarket newsstocks news

Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Titan and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Titan and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Market opens in the red following cues from SGX Nifty. Earlier, Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session with minor losses on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

IST4 Min(s) Read

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

IST4 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 42,200 with a stop loss at Rs 40,500
Buy Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for a target of Rs 134 with a stop loss at Rs 121
Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 432 with a stop loss at Rs 458
Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 1,070 with a stop loss at Rs 1,114
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Maruti Suzuki Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 9,024
Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 106
Sell Titan with a stop loss at Rs 2,580
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 900
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Next Article

Wall Street gains value, US yield curve indicates recession