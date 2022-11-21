Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Titan and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Market opens in the red following cues from SGX Nifty. Earlier, Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session with minor losses on Friday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 42,200 with a stop loss at Rs 40,500

Buy Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for a target of Rs 134 with a stop loss at Rs 121

Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 432 with a stop loss at Rs 458

Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 1,070 with a stop loss at Rs 1,114

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Maruti Suzuki Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 9,024

Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 106

Sell Titan with a stop loss at Rs 2,580

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 900