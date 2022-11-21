Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Titan and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Market opens in the red following cues from SGX Nifty. Earlier, Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session with minor losses on Friday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Honeywell Automation for a target of Rs 42,200 with a stop loss at Rs 40,500
Buy Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for a target of Rs 134 with a stop loss at Rs 121
Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 432 with a stop loss at Rs 458
Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 1,070 with a stop loss at Rs 1,114
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Maruti Suzuki Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 9,024
Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 106
Sell Titan with a stop loss at Rs 2,580
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 900
