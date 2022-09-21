Cipla, IOC, Apollo Hospitals: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares started Wednesday's session with minor cuts, tracking losses across other Asian equities.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,140 with a stop loss at Rs 1,060

Buy Page Industries for a target of Rs 51,250 with a stop loss at Rs 49,500

Sell IOC for a target of Rs 65 with a stop loss at Rs 71

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,500

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss at Rs 120

Sell Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 923

Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,792

Buy ONGC on dips