    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks Newscipla ioc apollo hospitals top stock mitessh thakkar sudarshan sukhani 14769731.htm

    Cipla, IOC, Apollo Hospitals: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    Cipla, IOC, Apollo Hospitals: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    Cipla, IOC, Apollo Hospitals: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian shares started Wednesday's session with minor cuts, tracking losses across other Asian equities.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,140 with a stop loss at Rs 1,060
    Buy Page Industries for a target of Rs 51,250 with a stop loss at Rs 49,500
    Sell IOC for a target of Rs 65 with a stop loss at Rs 71
    Buy Apollo Hospitals for  a target of Rs 4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,500
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss at Rs 120
    Sell Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 923
    Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,792
    Buy ONGC on dips
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
     
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasStocks to Watch

    Previous Article

    Rupee edges lower to 79.79 against dollar

    Next Article

    Shares of this Tata Steel associate have doubled over seven days - tread with caution

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng