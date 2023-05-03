USFDA concludes inspection of Cipla unit's manufacturing facility with zero observations

The USFDA conducted the inspection at InvaGen's manufacturing facility located in Fall River, Massachusetts, US, between April 24 to May 1.

Cipla Ltd. said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently completed an inspection at the manufacturing facility of the company's arm InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. with zero observations.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company said that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at InvaGen's manufacturing facility located in Fall River, Massachusetts, US, between April 24 to May 1.