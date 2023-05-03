USFDA concludes inspection of Cipla unit's manufacturing facility with zero observations

The USFDA conducted the inspection at InvaGen's manufacturing facility located in Fall River, Massachusetts, US, between April 24 to May 1.
Cipla Ltd. said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently completed an inspection at the manufacturing facility of the company's arm InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. with zero observations.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company said that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at InvaGen's manufacturing facility located in Fall River, Massachusetts, US, between April 24 to May 1.
Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.