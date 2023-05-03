English
USFDA concludes inspection of Cipla unit's manufacturing facility with zero observations

USFDA concludes inspection of Cipla unit's manufacturing facility with zero observations

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 3:01:26 PM IST (Published)

The USFDA conducted the inspection at InvaGen's manufacturing facility located in Fall River, Massachusetts, US, between April 24 to May 1.

Cipla Ltd. said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently completed an inspection at the manufacturing facility of the company's arm InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. with zero observations.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company said that a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at InvaGen's manufacturing facility located in Fall River, Massachusetts, US, between April 24 to May 1.


Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.

