Cipla hits 52-week high, up 16% on receiving USFDA nod for asthma medication

Updated : April 09, 2020 11:17 AM IST

The stock jumped 16 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 595 per share on BSE.

This is the first AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp’s Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol.