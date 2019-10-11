Market
Cipla hits 5-year low after USFDA issues observations for Goa plant
Updated : October 11, 2019 01:21 PM IST
Cipla in last 5 months has fallen 29.3 percent, crossing its 200-DMA (day moving average).
Cipla shares on Friday touched its five-year low of Rs 389.6 per share on the NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more