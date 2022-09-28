Cipla, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened lower as equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red, following a mixed session overnight on Wall Street. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 180 points or 1.06 percent to 16,858 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Hero Motocorp for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,680

Sell Coromandel Fertilizers for a target of Rs 950 with a stop loss at Rs 1,001

Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,140 with a stop loss at Rs 1,077

Buy Ipca Labs for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 899

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Crompton with a stop loss at Rs 391

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 380

Sell Manappuram with a stop loss at Rs 96

Sell Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 221