    market News stocks News

    Cipla, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened lower as equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red, following a mixed session overnight on Wall Street. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 180 points or 1.06 percent to 16,858 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Sell Hero Motocorp for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,680
    Sell Coromandel Fertilizers for a target of Rs 950 with a stop loss at Rs 1,001
    Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,140 with a stop loss at Rs 1,077
    Buy Ipca Labs for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 899
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Crompton with a stop loss at Rs 391
    Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 380
    Sell Manappuram with a stop loss at Rs 96
    Sell Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 221
    Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 500 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,900 — rupee hits record low of 81.90 vs dollar
    First Published:  IST
