Cipla, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened lower as equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red, following a mixed session overnight on Wall Street. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 180 points or 1.06 percent to 16,858 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Hero Motocorp for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,680
Sell Coromandel Fertilizers for a target of Rs 950 with a stop loss at Rs 1,001
Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,140 with a stop loss at Rs 1,077
Buy Ipca Labs for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 899
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Crompton with a stop loss at Rs 391
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 380
Sell Manappuram with a stop loss at Rs 96
Sell Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 221
