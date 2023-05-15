Cipla shares among top Nifty 50 losers despite most analysts retaining positive stance

Macquarie has assigned an outperform rating on Cipla with a price target of Rs 1,050, reflecting a potential upside of 12 percent.

Cipla's shares are among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Monday falling as much as 4 percent intraday despite most analysts retaining a positive stance on the stock post its March quarter results.

During the earnings call, Cipla's management mentioned that the company wrote-off Rs 180 crore of goodwill related to Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.'s Yemen Unit. Impact was also seen on large product prospects in the US due to manufacturing quality issues at two plants.

Cipla on Friday reported a 45 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 526 crore for March quarter as against Rs 362 crore in the year-ago quarter, but the figure was significantly lower than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 773.7 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 9 percent to Rs 5,739 crore compared to Rs 5,260 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also said that key large product opportunities have been pushed out by at least a year in the US, due to recent manufacturing quality issues with the USFDA at its plants in Indore and Goa.

Sales in the US are likely to be between $195 million to $200 million as per the management, driven by Revilimid generic, despite the delay in key drugs. Margin is likely to be in the range of 23-24 percent going forward.

However, brokerages are upbeat on the company.

Macquarie has assigned an outperform rating on Cipla with a price target of Rs 1,050, reflecting a potential upside of 12 percent.

The brokerage stated that the revenue was largely in-line with its forecast but the EBITDA beat estimates by 8 percent.

However, reported profit after tax missed the estimate by 21 percent due to a one-time goodwill impairment charge of Rs 182 crore, the brokerage stated.

JPMorgan assigned an overweight rating to Cipla with a target of Rs 1,050 per share.

It stated that long term growth levers in place and the financial year 2024 outlook remains steady.

The brokerage also expects the US momentum to be sustained by an increase in the multiple sclerosis (MS) market share in existing products (peptides) and new launches (gAbraxane).

Strong pipeline of complex assets (gQvar, gSymbicort, gAdvair) would drive longer term growth in the US beyond financial year 2025, JP Morgan stated.

Kotak Institutional Equities assigned a buy recommendation on the Cipla shares with a target of Rs 1,100, implying a potential upside of 17 percent, driven by better-than-expected operating profit.

Despite the delays in gAbraxane, the brokerage expects Cipla's Earnings per Share (EPS) to grow at a compounded rate of 19 percent over financial year 2023-2025.