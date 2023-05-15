Cipla shares among top Nifty 50 losers despite most analysts retaining positive stance

Macquarie has assigned an outperform rating on Cipla with a price target of Rs 1,050, reflecting a potential upside of 12 percent.
During the earnings call, Cipla's management mentioned that the company wrote-off Rs 180 crore of goodwill related to Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.'s Yemen Unit. Impact was also seen on large product prospects in the US due to manufacturing quality issues at two plants.
Cipla on Friday reported a 45 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 526 crore for March quarter as against Rs 362 crore in the year-ago quarter, but the figure was significantly lower than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 773.7 crore.
Revenue from operations increased 9 percent to Rs 5,739 crore compared to Rs 5,260 crore in the year-ago period.
However, brokerages are upbeat on the company.
Macquarie has assigned an outperform rating on Cipla with a price target of Rs 1,050, reflecting a potential upside of 12 percent.
The brokerage stated that the revenue was largely in-line with its forecast but the EBITDA beat estimates by 8 percent.
However, reported profit after tax missed the estimate by 21 percent due to a one-time goodwill impairment charge of Rs 182 crore, the brokerage stated.
JPMorgan assigned an overweight rating to Cipla with a target of Rs 1,050 per share.
It stated that long term growth levers in place and the financial year 2024 outlook remains steady.
The brokerage also expects the US momentum to be sustained by an increase in the multiple sclerosis (MS) market share in existing products (peptides) and new launches (gAbraxane).
Strong pipeline of complex assets (gQvar, gSymbicort, gAdvair) would drive longer term growth in the US beyond financial year 2025, JP Morgan stated.
Kotak Institutional Equities assigned a buy recommendation on the Cipla shares with a target of Rs 1,100, implying a potential upside of 17 percent, driven by better-than-expected operating profit.
Despite the delays in gAbraxane, the brokerage expects Cipla's Earnings per Share (EPS) to grow at a compounded rate of 19 percent over financial year 2023-2025.
Shares of Cipla have recovered from the day's low and are currently trading 2.4 percent lower at Rs 914.70.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read