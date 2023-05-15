Cipla shares among top Nifty 50 losers despite most analysts retaining positive stance

Macquarie has assigned an outperform rating on Cipla with a price target of Rs 1,050, reflecting a potential upside of 12 percent.

Cipla's shares are among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Monday falling as much as 4 percent intraday despite most analysts retaining a positive stance on the stock post its March quarter results.

During the earnings call, Cipla's management mentioned that the company wrote-off Rs 180 crore of goodwill related to Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.'s Yemen Unit. Impact was also seen on large product prospects in the US due to manufacturing quality issues at two plants.