Cipla shares among top Nifty 50 losers despite most analysts retaining positive stance

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 1:56:22 PM IST (Updated)

Macquarie has assigned an outperform rating on Cipla with a price target of Rs 1,050, reflecting a potential upside of 12 percent.

Cipla's shares are among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Monday falling as much as 4 percent intraday despite most analysts retaining a positive stance on the stock post its March quarter results.

During the earnings call, Cipla's management mentioned that the company wrote-off Rs 180 crore of goodwill related to Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.'s Yemen Unit. Impact was also seen on large product prospects in the US due to manufacturing quality issues at two plants.


Cipla on Friday reported a 45 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 526 crore for March quarter as against Rs 362 crore in the year-ago quarter, but the figure was significantly lower than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 773.7 crore.

