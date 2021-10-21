Cinema stocks still glamorous; market gurus see more legs to rally in PVR, INOX Leisure

With theatres in Maharashtra reopening this week, market gurus see more legs to the rally in cinema stocks. In the past three months, PVR’s scrip has risen 28 percent and INOX Leisure’s stock has gained 37 percent.

Shares of these multiplex operators are seen as tactical opportunities to play the reopening theme.

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls , theatres, and auditoriums from October 22 at 50 percent seating capacity.

Multiplex concentration in Maharashtra is 18 percent for PVR and 70 percent for INOX Leisure, and therefore multiplexes re-opening in the state augurs well for both the companies, said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities.

The state contributes 25-30 percent to a Hindi film's box office collections and analysts believe the reopening of theatres is expected to revive the fortunes of the cinema industry.

The content pipeline seems to be very strong and is expected to open with a bang with Rohit Shetty's ‘Sooryavanshi’ lined up to release on November 5, 2021. Ten other movie releases are slated for December, said Hemang Kapasi, Director - Head of Equities, Sanctum Wealth.

“PVR touched peak revenues of Rs 34 billion and INOX touched peak revenues of Rs 19 billion in FY20 after which covid hit. PVR is expected to do a topline of >40 billion in FY24 delivering earnings of Rs 58-60 and INOX should do a topline of >25 billion delivering earnings of Rs 18-20, as the economy continues to open up and pick up the pace,” said Kapasi.

Analysts have said that the risk-reward ratio for these stocks appears favourable factoring in a higher vaccination rate and impressive content pipeline.

Further, two big US studios, Disney and Warner Bros announcing exclusive theatrical releases for several big-ticket movies have made some analysts believe that streaming has its own limitations and that both OTT and theatres can co-exist.

Taking into account the drastic underperformance of these stocks as compared to the market in the last 18-20 months, investors should accumulate these stocks in their portfolios, Bolinjkar added.

In the past three years, PVR shares have risen 31 percent and INOX Leisure’s scrip was up 78 percent.

“The tailwinds are dual – a very visible theme of revenge spending is being seen across sectors and there have been a significant number of closures of single-screen theatres in the last two years due to the pandemic,” said Priyam Shah, investment analyst at a wealth management firm.

Market participants are betting that PVR and INOX Leisure will benefit from the industry consolidation.

“PVR and INOX are well-capitalised and set to gain from industry consolidation. We expect a mid-teen revenue CAGR for both over the next five years,” said HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India).

The stocks are attractively priced and trading at a discount to their pre-COVID-19 valuations which makes them a good buy, said the brokerage firm.

Earlier this month, HSBC Securities had hiked its target price for PVR by around 18 percent to Rs 1,910 and INOX Leisure by nearly 24 percent to Rs 470.

At 11:04 am, shares of PVR were down 0.5 percent at Rs 1,664.80, and INOX Leisure fell 0.2 percent to Rs 410.90 on the BSE on Thursday.

With the Maharashtra government further easing COVID-induced restrictions, discretionary spending is expected to rise thereby improving the outlook for multiplex operators.

The state government has allowed all restaurants to function till 12 am and other establishments to function till 11 pm.