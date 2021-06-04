Cinema chain AMC Entertainment becomes the new king of meme stocks; gains 2,900% this year: Report Updated : June 04, 2021 15:54:24 IST The Reddit-fuelled rally led the retail traders to ignore the company’s financial troubles as they continued to buy heavily shorted stocks. This 390 percent surge in stock prices over the past fortnight has pushed AMC’s stock to a record high. Published : June 04, 2021 03:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply