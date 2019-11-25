Market
Choose reasonably valued NBFCs with a strong parent, earnings, says Jefferies report
Updated : November 25, 2019 01:04 PM IST
Negative sector news flow has eased in the short term in the past few weeks, but with sector concerns yet to fade, news flow should stay volatile, the research report said.
The reasons behind the slowdown in the sector’s developer book, according to the brokerage, are constrained liquidity, rising stress and reluctance to lend.
The good news for the sector is that the banks' credit to NBFC is rising following recent policy support and willingness of PSU banks to lend to the NBFCs now.
