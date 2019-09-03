Market
China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan
Updated : September 03, 2019 09:46 AM IST
Xiaomi's market share in China declined by a fifth in the April-June quarter even as that of smartphone giant Huawei Technologies surged by 31 percent, according to research firm Canalys.
Xiaomi's stock has also been hit by losses at the Hong Kong stock market, which has plunged since massive anti-government protests started in the city in June. Companies on the city's exchange have collectively bled $152 billion in value since June.
