Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Updated : September 03, 2019 09:46 AM IST

Xiaomi's market share in China declined by a fifth in the April-June quarter even as that of smartphone giant Huawei Technologies surged by 31 percent, according to research firm Canalys.
Xiaomi's stock has also been hit by losses at the Hong Kong stock market, which has plunged since massive anti-government protests started in the city in June. Companies on the city's exchange have collectively bled $152 billion in value since June.
China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV