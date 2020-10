Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd rallied over 15 percent on Thursday after the company reported its September quarter earnings. The stock jumped as much as 15.41 percent to an intraday high of Rs 78.25 on the BSE. At 11:25 am, the shares traded 14.45 percent higher at Rs 77.60 apiece against a 0.33 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 290.58 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal 2021 as compared to a loss of Rs 212.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue during the quarter fell to Rs 9,732.90 crore from Rs 12,191.97 crore, YoY.

“The demand for fuel products was lower during the current half-year due to COVID-related lockdowns, resulting in lower crude thruput. The capacity utilisation gradually improved during the current quarter,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) during the period between April to September was $9.70 per bbl as against $2.03 per bbl. GRM is higher mainly due to a favourable increase in prices of crude and products.

“Management has assessed the potential impact of COVID 19 based on the current circumstances and expects that there will be no significant impact on the continuity of operations of the Corporation, on the useful life of the assets, on financial position etc. on a long term basis,” the company added.