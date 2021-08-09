Chemplast Sanmar IPO to open on Tuesday; key things to know

Chemplast Sanmar's initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 3,850 crore will open for subscription on Tuesday, and August 10. The IPO of Chennai-based specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar, which is a part of the Sanmar Holdings group, is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale by promoters.

Here are key things to know about the Chemplast Sanmar IPO:

IPO dates: The IPO will open on Tuesday, August 10 and close on Thursday, August 12.

Issue size: The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 1,300 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 2,550 crore by promoters.

Fund utilisation: The company aims to use the proceeds from the IPO to achieve early redemption of its NCDs, and for general corporate purposes.

Price band: Chemplast has set a target price of Rs 530-541 for the issue.

Lot size: Shares will be available for bidding in multiples of 27. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 14,607.

Investor quota: While 75 percent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), a quota of 15 percent is fixed for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Listing: Shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Book running lead managers/registrar: ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India, IIFL Holdings, Ambit Private, HDFC Bank, BOB Capital Markets, IndusInd Bank and Yes Securities are the BRLMs to the issue, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar.