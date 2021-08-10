Chemplast Sanmar IPO subscribed 11% so far on Day 1

The initial public offer (IPO) of specialty chemical manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar is subscribed 11 percent so far on August 10, the first day of bidding as investors sent in bids for 43.06 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 3.99 crore shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 56 percent, while qualified institutional investors bid for 1,836 shares against 2.17 crore shares reserved for them.

The reserved portion for qualified institutional buyers has been subscribed 2 percent, as per the subscription data on exchanges till 1:10 pm.

The offer size has been reduced to 3.99 crore equity shares from 7.11 crore equity shares after the company raised Rs 1,732.5 crore from anchor investors at the higher end of the price band of Rs 530-541 per equity share.

Also Read:

The IPO of the Chennai-based specialty chemicals maker, which is a part of the Sanmar Holdings group, is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale by promoters.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 1,300 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,550 crore by promoters.

The issue will close on Thursday, August 12.