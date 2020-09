The Rs 318-crore initial public offering of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has received a stellar response on the first day of bidding with the issue being subscribed 5.18 times.

The public issue of Vadodara-based speciality chemicals manufacturer has it received bids for 3.4 crore equity shares against the offer size of 65.59 lakh equity shares (excluding the anchor book portion), according to the data available on exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 9.8 times. The reserved category of non-institutional investors received 1.2 times subscription and that of qualified institutional investors' at 0.04 percent.

Read here: Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO opens today: Brokerages tell you why to subscribe

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday and will close on September 23. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 338-340 per equity share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of 45 lakh equity shares by promoters Kamalkumar Rajendra Aggarwal and Naresh Vijaykumar Goyal. After public issue, the shareholding of the promoters in the company will be reduced to 75 percent.

The company had already raised Rs 95 crore (out of total issue size of Rs 318 crore) via anchor book on September 18.

Chemcon said that it will use its fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards the expansion of manufacturing facility, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The company is a leading manufacturer of the two chemicals predominantly used in the pharmaceutical comapany - Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC).