Chemcon Speciality Chemicals debuted on the stock exchanges with a strong listing of 115 percent at Rs 730.95 on the BSE, over its issue price of Rs 340. Shares rose as much as 118 percent from its issue price, at Rs 743.80. AT 10:20 am, the shares traded 13 percent lower to Rs 632.70 apiece on the BSE.

The specialty chemical maker's IPO was subscribed 149 times on its final day of bidding (September 23).

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be utilised to meet the working capital requirement, CAPEX towards the expansion of manufacturing facility and general corporate purposes.

The Rs 320-crore public offer had a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of 45 lakh equity shares (Rs 153 crore at upper price band) by promoters Kamalkumar Rajendra Aggarwal and Naresh Vijaykumar Goyal. This would result in the promoter’s stake reducing from 100 percent pre-IPO to 74.5 percent post-IPO.

Brokerage houses had advised subscribing to the issue on the back of consistent financial performance, leading position in specialty chemicals and improving outlook for the sector. Experts believe that a strong customer base and long-standing relationship with customers have supported in retaining the firm's market share, increasing product base and reaching out to new customers.

About the company: Incorporated on December 15, 1988, the firm is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as Hexamethyldisilazane/Hexamethyldisilane(HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Also, the company produces inorganic Bromides that are used as completion fluids in the oilfield industry.

The company is the only manufacturer of HMDS in India and 3rd largest manufacturer of HMDS worldwide (as per Frost & Sullivan report) in terms of CY19 production with an opportunity to grow at CAGR of 15-20 percent over FY19-FY23.

Financials: The company's revenue from operations is Rs 262.05 crore, up by 29 percent with EBITDA of Rs 70.26 crore, up by 25 percent between FY18 and FY20.

In FY20, company's profit after tax was up by 36 percent at Rs 48.85 crore.