Cheers to hand sanitisers! Liquor companies see surge in demand as stocks rise 30% in two trading sessions

Updated : March 26, 2020 07:32 PM IST

Extra neutral alcohol (ENA) is the key raw material used to make sanitizers that can only be produced by liquor firms, which has increased the demand for the latter.
Amidst all the chaos, many FMCG companies have managed to launch their own sanitizers in the market given the rising demand.
Players like UBL, USL, Radico and GM Breweries this week are seeing a sudden rally in their stock prices after the government asked to expand ENA production.
