Cheers to hand sanitisers! Liquor companies see surge in demand as stocks rise 30% in two trading sessions

Did you also believe that consuming alcohol helps in preventing the deadly coronavirus? If you did then sadly, those were just rumours. However, it is true that alcohol in sanitisers with heavy concentration have proven to be helpful in fighting the virus.

Extra neutral alcohol (ENA), the key raw material used to make sanitizers can only be produced by liquor firms, which has increased the demand for major producers like United Breweries, United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and GM Breweries in the market.

Amidst all the chaos, many FMCG companies have managed to launch their own sanitizers in the market given the rising demand. In fact, some of the major players including Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, ITC, RB India amongst others have also slashed their prices to make it affordable for the general public.

This high demand for sanitisers has put liquor companies also on a higher pedestal in the stock market as recently the government encouraged to expand the ENA production.

As a result, players like UBL, USL, Radico and GM Breweries this week are seeing a sudden rally in their stock prices. In the last two trading sessions, UBL and USL surged 16 percent and 11 percent respectively, while Radico Khaitan rose 21 percent and GM Breweries rallied 27 percent.

Emkay Global Research in its recent report noted that it is a good time to accumulate shares of alcohol companies, which have already corrected 20-25 percent. The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on USL, UBL and Radico Khaitan and expects them to rise 40-60 percent.

“While on-premise consumption will be hit from lower footfalls in bars, steady retail offtake should restrict the overall impact,” said Emkay’s analyst Ashit Desai.

“Concerns about adverse state policies have eased with excise policies being largely stable, which is positive for volume recovery in FY21,” added Desai.