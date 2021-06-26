Changes to Nifty50, 40 stocks F&O contract lot size come into effect

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The reduction in the lot size for the Nifty contracts will reduce the margin requirements for futures trading by one-third, thus easing the burden of excessive upfront margins for retail traders.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.30
|-49.05
|NTPC
|116.05
|-2.00
|HUL
|2,449.15
|-40.75
|Titan Company
|1,755.45
|-25.15
|Asian Paints
|3,003.25
|-39.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|-2.28
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|-1.67
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|-1.65
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|-1.52
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.30
|-49.05
|-2.28
|NTPC
|116.05
|-2.00
|-1.69
|HUL
|2,449.15
|-40.75
|-1.64
|Titan Company
|1,755.45
|-25.15
|-1.41
|Asian Paints
|3,003.25
|-39.65
|-1.30
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5440
|0.0470
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1210
|-0.1520
|-0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6699
|0.0011
|0.16