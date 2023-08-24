Chandrayaan Rockets: Stocks involved in the moon mission continue to soar

Stocks like Centum Electronics, MTAR Tech, Midhani, Paras Defence, which were involved in India's successful Chandrayaan mission in some way or the other, continued to extend their gains on Thursday, a day after the Chandrayaan made a successful landing on the Moon's south pole.

Shares of Centum Electronics surged as much as 20 percent for the third day in a row before cooling off. The stock is still trading higher by 10 percent and has gained nearly 25 percent in the last three trading sessions.

Paras Defence shares are also up another 11 percent on Thursday, extending Wednesday's 5.5 percent advance. The stock has gained in eight out of the last nine trading sessions. The stock also hit a 52-week high of Rs 842 in Thursday's session.

MTAR Tech, which supplied Vikas Engines, Cryogenic Engine sub systems including Turbo Pump, Booster Pump, Gas Generator & Injector Head and Electro-Pneumatic Modules for Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM 3), is seeing shares rise another 8 percent after gaining 4.8 percent on Wednesday, when it snapped a three-day losing streak.

MTAR Tech's management told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that it supplied main parts required for the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The management further said that it is aiming for revenue between Rs 830 crore to Rs 860 crore in the current financial year, while for the defence business, it is aiming for Rs 70 crore in topline.

Shares of Midhani are also trading with gains of 2 percent.

Centum Electronics is one of the largest electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) companies in India. It offers an entire spectrum of design services and manufacturing of systems and sub-systems for mission-critical products in the defence, space, aerospace, industrial, transportation and medical sectors.

The company has delivered mission-critical electronics on almost all satellite programs of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including the ambitious Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan projects, and also delivered 300 to 500 components for almost every Indian space mission.

Paras Defence had signed an MoU with the Department of Space and NewSpace India Ltd. in 2020 to assist NSIL.