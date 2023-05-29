Chambal Fertiliser Q4 Results: Profit falls 61%, while margin falls 800 basis points

The company's operating margins also dropped to 3 percent from 10.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

A sharp rise in input material costs and inadequate nutrient-based subsidy hit the operating margins of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals in the March quarter, bringing down its profit after tax by 61 percent.

The KK Birla Group company reported a 9 percent increase in revenue at Rs 3,599 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 3,307 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its operating profit or EBITDA declined sharply by 69 percent to Rs 112 crore in the March quarter from Rs 361 crore in the year-ago quarter due to higher input and finance costs. Operating margins also dropped to 3 percent from 10.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Profit after tax was down 61 percent at Rs 94 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 244 crore a year ago.

The KK Birla group company stated that the high cost of materials and inadequate Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates impacted the profitability of P&K fertilisers. The NBS rates recently announced for April‐September 2023 resulted in losses.

Its finance cost also zoomed 158 percent to Rs 67 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 26 crore a year ago. Net debt stood at Rs 1,391 crore as on March 2023 compared to Rs 3,729 crore a year ago.

The board of the company at its meeting held on May 26, 2023, recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 (i.e. 30 percent) per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

Shares of Chambal Fertilisers ended 0.07 percent higher at Rs 286.55 on Monday.