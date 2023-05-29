English
    Chambal Fertiliser Q4 Results: Profit falls 61%, while margin falls 800 basis points

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 4:44:00 PM IST (Published)

    The company's operating margins also dropped to 3 percent from 10.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

    A sharp rise in input material costs and inadequate nutrient-based subsidy hit the operating margins of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals in the March quarter, bringing down its profit after tax by 61 percent.

    The KK Birla Group company reported a 9 percent increase in revenue at Rs 3,599 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 3,307 crore in the year-ago quarter.


    Its operating profit or EBITDA declined sharply by 69 percent to Rs 112 crore in the March quarter from Rs 361 crore in the year-ago quarter due to higher input and finance costs. Operating margins also dropped to 3 percent from 10.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

