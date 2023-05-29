Chambal Fertiliser Q4 Results: Profit falls 61%, while margin falls 800 basis points

The company's operating margins also dropped to 3 percent from 10.9 percent in the year-ago quarter.

A sharp rise in input material costs and inadequate nutrient-based subsidy hit the operating margins of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals in the March quarter, bringing down its profit after tax by 61 percent.

The KK Birla Group company reported a 9 percent increase in revenue at Rs 3,599 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 3,307 crore in the year-ago quarter.