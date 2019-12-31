Hospitality
Chalet Hotels shares rally over 11% after it signs 5 deals with Marriott
Updated : December 31, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Chalet Hotels entered into five new agreements extending their collaboration with Marriott International for over 1,500 keys in luxury and upper‐upscale hotel segment India.
Under the agreement, Chalet would build hotels and extend contracts across brands such as W, Westin & Marriott Executive Apartment in Hyderabad and Mumbai.
