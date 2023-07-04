CNBC TV18
Chalet Hotels to raise up to Rs 600 crore to refinance high cost debt, fund Bengaluru project

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 11:08:51 AM IST (Published)

Chalet Hotels also approved raising of funds up to Rs 100 crore by way of borrowing from the company’s promoters for meeting expenses for the residential project at Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Chalet Hotels on Monday announced that its board of directors approved raising of up to Rs 500 crore in order to refinance the company’s high-cost debt.

Chalet Hotels mentioned that it was considering raising funds in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or any other debt instrument in one or more tranches from time to time up to an aggregate amount of Rs 500 crore.
The board also approved raising of funds up to Rs 100 crore by way of borrowing from the company’s promoters for meeting expenses for the residential project at Koramangala, Bengaluru.
X